First trailer of Tom Hanks film ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ is out

Los Angeles: The first trailer for the upcoming film about the late Fred Rogers, 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood' is out and fans are beyond ecstatic.

The film revolves around Fred Rogers, one of the country’s most beloved entertainment icons and host of the long-running children TV series, ‘Mister Rogers Neighbourhood’.

The character of Rogers is played by Hanks, a two-time Academy Award winner who holds a similarly warm place in the hearts of many moviegoers.

After leaving us emotional with 'Toy Story 4', Tom Hanks is back and he’s showing us some positive vibes in his upcoming film. The 63-year-old star has essayed iconic roles in his career previously.

'A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood' is directed by Marielle Heller. The movie is written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

The International biographical movie is slated to release in November 2019.