Salman Khan pulling some dance moves with mother Salma Khan

MUMBAI: B-Town’s superstar Salman Khan recently posted an adorable video of him dancing with his mother Salma Khan to Sia’s hit dance number, Cheap Thrills.



In the video ‘Dabang’ star is seen grooving hand-in-hand with his mother and moving on the beats, both of them share a special bond which is depicted in the video.



Just like desi parents, Khan’s mother by the end of the video is seen asking the video maker to stop recording.

The 53-year-old actor can be seen pulling some funny dance moves following which Salma can be seen taking cues from him. Mother-son duo ends the dance with a tight hug and the star passionately drops a kiss on his mother’s forehead.

Sharing the video, Khan captioned it, “Mom saying band karo yeh naach gana [stop this music and dance]”

Fans are going crazy over the video and in just a few hours the video has more than two million views on Instagram.

Salman shares a precious bond with his mother and is seen quoting his mother a lot of times.

On the work front, the actor is shooting for his next film, ‘Dabang 3’ in which he plays the iconic character of Chulbul Panday.