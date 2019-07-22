Mahira Khan lashes out at Mohsin Abbas Haider for abusing wife

The recent incident of domestic violence to hit the Pakistani entertainment industry is that of Fatima Sohail, wife of eminent actor Mohsin Abbas, who came forth levelling shocking allegations against her husband for brutally torturing her and subjecting her to physical abuse.



Fatima's horrifying recount has united the showbiz stars to speak up against the gruesome issue where a plethora of celebrities have lent support to her and condemned Mohsin for his shameful conduct.

Amongst them is notable actress Mahira Khan who took to her social media account to detail how disgusted she feels about the entire scenario.

"Sick to my stomach. What gives anybody the right to raise their hand on anyone? Nothing. No excuse. For eons now we have normalised abuse (of all kinds) and for the sake of our children this needs to stop," the 'Superstar' starlet posted.

Mahira also called for an immediate inclusion of counsellors at school to help students deal with issues they go through at home.

"We need counsellors in schools for children going through issues at home (And truth be told we have all been there). Girls and boys in school should be taught about consent, domestic abuse, sexual abuse etc. These should be subjects as basic as math and science," Mahira posted in another tweet.



