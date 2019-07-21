Maisie Williams debunks popular GoT theory, reveals Arya Stark killed the Night King alone

While Maisie Williams character in the HBO hit Game of Thrones had undeniably garnered an army of fans looking up to the resilient and iconic female lead especially after she defeated the Night King, the actor has now come forth opening up about the historic scene.

Speaking at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, the 22-year-old actor debunking the popular theory about her receiving help, revealed that she had pulled it off alone.

“She did that on her own. If we’re gonna give credit to anyone, it’s Melisandre. She knew what she had to do to put the mission in Arya’s head when she’s at her lowest point,” she said.

“After so long being on her own, she has something to lose now. Being back with her family has made her that much more vulnerable. So if we’re going to put it down to anyone for helping her finish the job, it was Melisandre for the ‘brown eyes, green eyes, blue eyes’ line,” she added.

Earlier, Vladmir Furdik who essays the role of the Night King also shed light on the theory by explaining how Arya Stark managed to kill his character by tweeting a video and saying: “A girl learned from her training.”



