Hania Aamir, Mansha Pasha slam Mohsin Abbas Haider over domestic abuse allegations

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir who has been vocal on her social media platforms raising voice against injustices in society, came forth along with Mansha Pasha, in support of Fatema Sohail after she made public her account of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband Mohsin Abbas Haider.

Turning to her social media accounts, the 23-year-old 'Jaanan' actor came out slamming the alleged abuser by saying that all the hard work he has put into maintaining his stature in the industry remains futile because of the torture he inflicted on his wife behind closed doors.

“You know all the fame you get, all the hard work you put into your work, that body you keep working on, those sleepless nights of shooting and working hard don’t pay off when you’re a piece of s***!,” she said while endorsing the #TimesUp hashtag.

On the other hand, actor Mansha Pasha also called out the ‘Na Maloom Afrad’ actor saying: “Dear men, Before you even think abt hitting your women, JUST DONT. There is no excuse, no validation, nothing u can offer that in ANY way makes this okay. We are stronger than we look & we will fight back. Silence is not, was not & never will be an option.”



