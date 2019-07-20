What happened next to ´Thrones´ characters? The cast explain

Cast members of "Game of Thrones" appeared at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday to discuss the HBO fantasy epic´s controversial final season.



As well as defending the series conclusion, the actors were asked what they think happened next to their characters.

Here is what they told a packed theater at the pop culture fan convention:

- Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) -

"I can´t imagine his government is a barrel of laughs. It´s probably quite serious."

"To all intents and purposes Westeros is now a surveillance state, with Bran aware of everything everyone is doing."

- Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) -

"I´m sure she´s having a wonderful time like Dora the Explorer, minus the bob. But maybe she cut a bob in, you know? West of Westeros might like the bob."

"I don´t think being with a partner is what would make her feel the most at home or the most fulfilled."

"They (Arya and Gendry) probably see each other at like a friend´s wedding and are like ´Oh hey, good to see you -- how are you doing?´"

- Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth) -

"I thought it was a nice end to the small council in King´s Landing. I´m generally optimistic."

"I think the spin-off should be ´Better Call Davos.´ It´s a thousand dollar idea."

- John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) -

"Relationships (in the small council) must have soured by now."

"There´s some drama involved in a group of people who don´t like each other but they´re forced to exist. It basically turns into ´The Office´."

"It´s not going to be an easy life for anybody."

- Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) -

"I think he´s starting a new society like Wakanda."

"He´s keeping his promise to Missandei. He´s sitting on the beach drinking pina coladas and protecting everyone."