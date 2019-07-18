Javeria Abbasi faces critics over statements on Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan

Senior Pakistani actress, Javeria Abbasi, has found herself under fire due to her recent controversial statements regarding renowned Pakistani superstars, Atif Aslam and Mahira khan amongst many others.



According to media reports, in a recent show, Javeria Abbasi claimed that Atif Aslam has gained popularity and respect from fans all around despite lacking a melodious voice as a singer.

She went on to say that heartthrob Mahira Khan and veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui were only famous due to their ‘good looks’ and lacked good acting skills. She further went on to suggest that Adnan should retire from acting since he was only an average actor.

In the show, Javeria, also went on declare supermodel Iman Ali as her enemy for life.

Fans of all the artists found Javeria’s comments to be rather harsh and were quick to criticize the actress as they came to the support of their beloved stars.

They pointed out that the success of Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan and Adnan Siddiqui in not only the Pakistani media industry but also the Bollywood sphere proved that they are indeed very talented and deserve all the respect and recognition.