Gul Panra gives a shot to Nayyara Noor’s song

Famous Pashto and Urdu singer Gul Panra has shared a video on social media in which she is seen singing what she called her favorite song.



In her latest Instagram post, Gul crooned a romantic hit song ‘Roothay Ho Tum, Tum Ko Kaisay Manaon Piya’ sung by the Pakistani cinema’s evergreen vocalist, Nayyara Noor.

“One of my favourite song. Just a live verse sung by me !! Feat yamee khan,” captioned the singer, posting the video on social media.

Gul Panra sang it quite well.

Nayyara vocalized this all time hit beautiful song for the lovely Pakistani film ‘Aaina' (1977). The romance-packed lyrics were penned by Tasleem Fazli. And, its fabulous music was composed by legendary Robin Ghosh.

The song was picturised on film stars Nadeem and Shabnam - the most cherished pair of the golden era of the country's filmy industry.







