Iqra Aziz opens up about cyber bullying, mental health in latest Instagram post

Easily one of Pakistan’s most sought after stars, Iqra Aziz has a colossal following to her credit, and the actor is now using her massive platform to shed light on mental health awareness and cyber bullying.

Turning to Instagram, the 21-year-old actor posted a blank image taking everyone by surprise, while opening up about the impact some of the comments and criticism on the internet can have on a person, while urging her followers to refrain from causing anyone any hurt.

“It takes a few words to humiliate someone to the core, few words to fat shame someone, few words to thrust down their throat that they aren’t good enough for the world, few words to spread negativity and insecurities,” she stated.

“It take a few words to bring a smile on someone’s face, it would take a few words to save someone’s life,” she continued.

“These are some of my thoughts after reading all the criticism/negative comments on twitter, instagram and facebook. These are the most used apps, this is social media, it has so much POWER of it’s own and that means you have the power to make someone’s day or make them forcefully admit by bullying them that it wouldn’t make a difference if they weren’t around,” she added.



The ‘Suno Chanda’ actor concluded the post by shedding light on mental health as she wrote: “300 million people around the world have depression, according to World Health Organisation- March 21’ 2019.”