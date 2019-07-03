Ed Sheeran breaks silence over Justin Bieber-Taylor Swift fiasco

Taylor Swift has become the talk of town as she crossed swords with Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun over him acquiring Big Machine Records and subsequently owning her entire catalog.

With the clash engulfing the entire Hollywood into its grasp leaving the insiders divided over who is to blame in the scenario, many artists have stepped ahead to voice their support for the 29-year-old ‘Love Story’ hit maker.

The latest to break the silence over the fiasco is one of Taylor’s close friends, Ed Sheeran who was under fire for remaining mum over the controversy.

As the Swift fans turned their guns towards the ‘Photograph’ singer sending in their hateful comments, Ed took the opportunity to clear the air by responding to one of the fuming fans under his Instagram post.

"I have been speaking directly to her like I always do,” he said.

On the other hand, the British singer had also recently collaborated with Justin Bieber in their latest single ‘I Don’t Care’ before the frenzy rolled out.