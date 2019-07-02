Salman Khan draws a sketch and remembers a dialogue from Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

The Bharat actor Salman Khan seems more focused on using the social media platforms. His latest post shows him setting new major makeover goals on Instagram.



Khan has perhaps taken co-star Katrina Kaif’s advice rather seriously to do the social media more rigorously. She had said to him to up the ante in social media game. And, the Dabangg Khan has pulled off doing so quite fantastically.

Now, he attracts limelight more for his posts and videos that he keeps sharing than for his cinematic work he has been doing.

In the latest social media post, he shared a video on Instagram. The post shows him make a ready sketch. Later, he gives quick strokes of hand, remembering a dialogue from his film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Khan shared the video with a caption, "While sketching a song of har dil played n this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala grandson n at that point in time I thought it was complete but ...."





As of now, Salman and Katrina's starer Bharat is doing well on local box office. Khan is all set for Dabangg 3 that is scheduled to be screened in December 2019.

He has in line another flick ‘Inshallah’ with co-star Alia Bhatt followed by Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez.

It is in the air that Khan’s next franchise of Tiger with Katrina is on the anvil.