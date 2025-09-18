Alison Hammond's new snaps speak of her confident transformation

Recently, Alison opened up about how she manages to stay trim while surrounded by cakes on The Great British Bake Off

Alison Hammond showed off her dramatic weight loss transformation in a series of stunning photos on Thursday.

The This Morning host, 50, flashed off her million-dollar smile after an amazing makeover by Mikey Phillips in pictures shared to his Instagram.

The TV favourite highlighted her slimmer figure in a white T-shirt paired with a colourful skirt and a denim jacket layered over the top.

In her new snaps, it is clear that she is enjoying her new transformed body after successfully losing 11 stone in recent years.

In a recent interview with DailyMail, she opened up about how she manages to stay trim while surrounded by cakes on The Great British Bake Off.

She said: 'I eat a bit of Paul and Prue's after they have finished judging. I only try the ones that got a handshake from Paul or ones that won. If the judges are n't impressed, I am not trying it.'

Alison also revealed how she shed the pounds without the assistance of weight-loss jabs, sharing an insight into her exercise plan with her personal letter.

The TV personality, who weighed 28-stone at her heaviest, told Heat: 'I have got a personal trainer' she is amazing, she trains me when I can train.'