Alison Hammond's new snaps speak of her confident transformation

Alison Hammond showed off her dramatic weight loss transformation in a series of stunning photos on Thursday.
The This Morning host, 50, flashed off her million-dollar smile after an amazing makeover by Mikey Phillips in pictures shared to his Instagram.
The TV favourite highlighted her slimmer figure in a white T-shirt paired with a colourful skirt and a denim jacket layered over the top.
In her new snaps, it is clear that she is enjoying her new transformed body after successfully losing 11 stone in recent years.
In a recent interview with DailyMail, she opened up about how she manages to stay trim while surrounded by cakes on The Great British Bake Off.
She said: 'I eat a bit of Paul and Prue's after they have finished judging. I only try the ones that got a handshake from Paul or ones that won. If the judges are n't impressed, I am not trying it.'
Alison also revealed how she shed the pounds without the assistance of weight-loss jabs, sharing an insight into her exercise plan with her personal letter.
The TV personality, who weighed 28-stone at her heaviest, told Heat: 'I have got a personal trainer' she is amazing, she trains me when I can train.'
