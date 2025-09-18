Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh steps in for Helen Skelton on 'Morning Live'

There is a major change coming to Morning Live's next episode.

The program, which airs on BBC One between the time intervals 9:30am and 10:45am, is hosted by the hosts Michelle Ackerley, 41, Gethin Jones, 47, and Helen, 42.

It has now been revealed that the latest episode of the show will be presented by Gethin and none other than Girls Aloud favourite Kimberley Walsh, 43.

For context, Kimberley is a singer and dancer by profession who rose to fame in 2002 through the ITV reality series Popstars: The Rivals.

She officially joined the Morning Live team in 2021.

She has recently been absent from screens, with her last hosting stint on June 26th.

The news comes after Helen Skelton left the Morning Live crew stunned with a very cheeky confession about Gethin Jones during Wednesday's episode.

The light-hearted exchange happened during the Ask The Experts segment through out the show.

Earlier, Gethin teased Helen about her outfit by posting a photo of her alongside a snap of Toy Story cowboy Woody.

The pair were also spotted enjoying a cosy lunch yesterday, just days after reports suggested they were 'cooling their romance.'

Gethin was even seen giving Helen his umbrella as they headed out near the TV studios where Morning Live is filmed in Manchester.