‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ heads to big screen for final chapter

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' gets exciting new update

The Summer I Turned Pretty is destined to receive a big-screen ending after its definitive success as a series.

During the show’s finale celebration in Paris on Wednesday, September 17, Prime Video announced that a feature film is slated to conclude the beloved series, which will be written and directed by creator Jenny Han.

The final instalment will feature the final trip to Cousins Beach, focusing on Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah’s love triangle.

While fans are anticipating the long-awaited film, other details are still under wraps.

Han teased in a statement, “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due.”

Courtenay Valenti of Amazon MGM Studios enthused, “The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation.”

Despite the ongoing obsession with the series, fans are advised not to hold their breath, since the script is currently in the works and will require some time before it reaches the final stage of production.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of the UK and US release of the third and final season of the hit series this week, leaving fans eagerly waiting for more.