Kylie Jenner dispels pregnancy rumours

Hollywood sensation Kylie Jenner broke the internet when rumours of her expecting a child went viral.



Contrary to popular belief, Kylie is not pregnant, as she recently came forth quashing all the rumours.

It all began with a video taken at sister Khloe's birthday bash that implied the same when someone said 'I am pregnant' and the camera panned across a doughnut tray.

As per E! News, the hearsay about Kylie's pregnancy is false.

Kylie is already a mother to daughter Stormi which she had with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

According to a source, Kylie always keeps saying that she wants to have baby number two:

"Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently." She added, "She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother."