Shay Mitchell takes internet by storm after confirming pregnancy

Famed Canadian actress Shay Mitchell has taken the inter-web by storm after confirming she's pregnant, six months after revealing that she had a miscarriage.



To celebrate the great news, the 32-year-old actress posted a photo showing off her baby bump on Instagram.

"Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?" the caption said.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' starlet also uploaded a video titled 'Guess Who's Preggers' detailing the exciting news.

The clip showcases Mitchell shedding light on her heartfelt sentiments about being pregnant, a maternity photo shoot, doctor appointments and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, a Canadian actor.

"It's kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you," Mitchell wrote on her channel. "It's exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn't until I couldn't hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts."

She added, "We're beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I've learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven't even scratched the surface! It's going to be a wild ride!!"

In January, Mitchell revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

"We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life," she wrote alongside a sonogram photo on her Instagram stories. "The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams."

Mitchell had announced this week that she's adding diaper bags and other baby-related stuff to her travel accessories line, Beis.