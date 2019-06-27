Malala makes 'Booksmart' actors’ day at Pakistan-NZ match

Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai made the day for Hollywood stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein on Wednesday as she revealed her favourite part of the film.

Pakistani actor Adnan Malik had been present at the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash on Wednesday alongside Malala Yousafzai when he revealed to the inspiring women’s rights activist what his favorite part of the film was, which featured her as an integral code word between the two leads.

“So my favorite part about ‘Booksmart’ the movie is…”, said Adnan as the 21-year-old shyly utters a “Malala.”

Soon after the video blew up and reached Hollywood where the film’s lead stars Beanie and Kaitlyn were over the moon finding their pinup acknowledge their work.

“I HAVE NO BREATH!!!!!!,” shrieked an excited Beanie while Kaitlyn followed suit saying: “I ALSO HAVE NO BREATH.”

“You are our hero. You are remarkable in every way,” Beanie added further.

The director of the film Olivia Wilde was also overjoyed as she screamed her name on Twitter with a crying emoji, retweeting Malik’s Tweet: “MALALAAAAAAAAAAA!”

The comedy film released last month shows ‘Malala’ as a code word being used between the two best friends as an annual, undeniable favor.