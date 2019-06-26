WATCH: Deepika Padukone asks reporter to sit in her car sarcastically

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone reigns over hearts all around with her charisma and star power but the actor’s humorous side is just as adored by her fans which they get to see not quite often.



In a latest circulating video, the 33-year-old Padmaavat star was spotted leaving the Mumbai airport swamped by paparazzi and making her way to her car when some reporters refused to give the star some space.

The Piku actor handled the situation in the perfect way by channeling her inner humorous and sarcastic side and telling one of the reporters: “Aaja baith ja [Come sit in the car]”, as she pointed to the open door of her vehicle with a smirk on her face.



Her sarcastic comment got her ample praises online as fans rejoiced seeing the actor cracking a joke with the paparazzi.