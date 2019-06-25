Priyanka Chopra casually dons extravagant dress worth Rs. 2 lac in Paris

Priyanka Chopra makes sure whatever she does is done to utmost perfection. Be it her achievements in the entertainment industry across the world or her exquisite sartorial choices, Pee Cee knows and has done it all.



The dusky beauty was recently spotted in Paris, alongside husband Nick Jonas, ahead of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas public wedding.

With lovely weather in Paris, Priyanka made sure to use the best of her summer wardrobe for a boat party with friends.

Pee Cee opted for an orange-hue ruffle dress by Markarian that retails for a whopping Rs. 2 lac.

The ensemble featured a wrapped silhouette with a plunging neckline that made the dress picture perfect for the boat party.



The outfit also had ruffled details around its hem and sleeves giving a flowy and feminine touch to the attire.

The 36-year-old actress paired the dress with nude strappy heels. She further accessorised the look with a nude chain bag by Adeam and a pair of rectangular sunglasses.

It is said that Pee Cee's overall look costs a staggering $3207, which approximately amounts to Rs. 2 lac 30 thousand!