Bollywood’s #MeToo movement sinks as all accused return to film sets

Bollywood’s #MeToo movement that came surging to the fronts has died down just as rapidly as the rage against prominent figures in the industry accused of sexual misconduct, has swiftly been forgotten with them resuming their dominant statures from which they were temporarily removed.

As per the latest reports, eminent director Vikas Bahl who was one of the multiple named under the #MeToo movement in Bollywood, was stripped earlier off his filmmaking credentials for Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 up until now, when he was given a clean chit.

On the other hand, Bollywood’s veteran actor Alok Nath came under fire after he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women but was also seen getting released on bail with his career also continuing to be unhinged as the trailer for ‘De De Pyaar De’ features Nath back on silver screens.

Moreover, Anu Malik, who was called out by several women for sexually harassing them, was sacked as the judge of Indian Idol, but soon enough returned without anyone noticing.

Nana Patekar, one of the first to get named under the movement by flag-bearer Tanushree Dutta has also been given a clean chit by police, bringing victims of sexual abuse back to square one, despite their efforts to speak out about their experiences.