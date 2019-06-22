Disha Patani gets hurt on Malang's set

MUMBAI: Actor Disha Patani has been making waves ever since her dream Bollywood debut in 2016. The actress, who will be seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang, reportedly got injured on the set and was provided with the required medical treatment immediately.

In a viral video, the star can be seen getting an injection while taking a break in her vanity van. While the fans of the Bollywood's starlet need not to fret as she will reportedly resume the shoot as per schedule.







This is not the first time that Patani got injured on the sets. She had previously hurt her knee while shooting for her role as a trapeze artist in the Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’.

Her crazy fans are aware of Disha's fitness freak and her Instagram is filled with fitness and workout videos, her recent video makes us believe that she can surely achieve excellence in the film industry.









