close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 22, 2019

Disha Patani gets hurt on Malang's set

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 22, 2019

MUMBAI: Actor Disha Patani has been making waves ever since her dream Bollywood debut in 2016. The actress, who will be  seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang, reportedly got injured on the  set and was provided with the required medical treatment immediately.

In a viral video,  the star can be seen  getting an injection while taking a break in her vanity van. While the fans of the Bollywood's starlet need not to fret as she will reportedly resume the shoot as per schedule.

View this post on Instagram

Training for something special #malang

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on


This is not the first time that Patani got injured on the sets. She had previously hurt her knee while shooting for her role as a trapeze artist in the Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’. 

Her crazy fans are aware of Disha's fitness freak and her Instagram is filled with fitness and workout videos, her recent video makes us believe that she can surely achieve excellence in the film industry.



Latest News

More From Entertainment