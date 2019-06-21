Ananya Pandey’s DIY face mask will leave your skin feeling soft and rosy

The newbie on the block, Ananya Pandey has taken over hearts with not just her star performance after her debut film but her charm, simplicity and natural beauty is what has swiftly mounted her fan base in such a short time.



The 20-year-old Student of the Year 2 starlet is often found on her Instagram taking pictures of her skin care routine which explains the natural and impeccable skin that we all wish we had.



Sharing her beauty secrets with Elle earlier this year, Ananya revealed a DIY mask that refreshes her skin and gives an instant glow, while also revealing what goes behind the maintenance of her ravishing locks.

“I do a haldi, honey and yoghurt mask for my face, and once a week I oil my hair. I have been using rosewater a lot recently, I spray it on my face twice daily,” she stated.