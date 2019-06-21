Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes' new song Señorita sets internet ablaze

Although best of friends in real life, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set the screen on fire when they pair up for a song and this is exactly what has happened with the release of their new single.



Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's new track Señorita has struck the right chord with their fans as it depicts a sizzling chemistry between the two.

The steamy and saucy video of the song does complete justice to the track that talks about friends with benefits who are ready to take the plunge and want to make things more official.

Señorita shows Camila as a diner waitress who is awed by the presence of a brooding, glistening Shawn who stops in to get some food.

As per Metro, Shawn and Camila have put on their sultry avatars in the track which could easily put Hollywood films to shame.

The internet has gone crazy over the new track and fans have dropped in comments expressing immense love for their favourite on-screen couple.

‘Oh my gosh baby Shawn and baby Camila. I know you’re good friends but we can’t deny the fact that you look good together AAAAAAAAAAA,’ a fan wrote.

‘I loved the video and the song. IT was so addictive that my eyes where stucked on the screen. That’s a VIDEO,’ another gushed.

‘A very good one, one of the best I’ve ever seen. And the song is already in my mind after 1 listen so… Good job you two.’

‘Shawn on that motorcycle has made me feel some type of way and don’t let me start with camila,’ one fan stated.