Keanu Reeves gets approached for every Marvel film, reveals Kevin Feige

Keanu Reeves has undoubtedly taken over Hollywood after John Wick 3 hit theaters, and it appears that the star is now ready to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm as well.



Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige revealed that the 54-year-old Matrix star gets approached for almost every film that the franchise makes but is now in talks for MCU’s Phase Four.

"We talk to him for almost every film we make. We talk to Keanu Reeves about it. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it,” Feige stated.

Reeves has become the latest crush for social media users, as recently he was praised immensely for his pictures with female fans where he kept his hands off of them, respecting their personal space.