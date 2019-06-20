Sushmita Sen breaks the dance floor with Rohman Shawl at brother's wedding

One thing is for sure: anything Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen does with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl goes viral within seconds.

The loved up couple are recently celebrating the union of Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen with long time girlfriend, TV actress Charu Asopa, who have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Goa on Sunday.

While Sushmita has been sharing videos from the ceremonies post the wedding, the actress also posted a clip where she is seen dancing like a dream with beau Rohman at the sangeet ceremony.

Sushmita broke the internet when she took to Instagram to share some sangeet videos in which we can see Rohman and her dancing to 'Nachde Ne Saare' from 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

While Sush can be seen dancing like an overjoyed kid Rohman can be seen shaking a leg to match up to his ladylove’s moves. Clad in a gorgeous green gown, Sush looked gorgeous as she made sure that everyone joined in the dance.

In one of the videos, the 43-year-old actress pulls everyone to the dance floor and makes sure everyone shakes a leg.



She shared the videos with a heartfelt message. She wrote, “#sangeet And then came #dhamaal This was a VERY Private wedding with immediate families & only a few close friends from both sides, so there was no question of anyone being an audience, EVERYONE had to dance!!We made sure of it.”







