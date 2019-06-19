Hrithik Roshan's family assaulting Sunaina for loving Muslim man, claims Rangoli

MUMBAI: Bollywood's outspoken actress Kangana Ranauts' sister Rangoli Chandel has made a series of explosive claims about the Hrithik Roshan's family, alleging they are "physically assaulting" Sunaina for loving a Muslim man.



In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday, Rangoli revealed that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina has called Kangana and asked for help over alleged persecution from her family who disapprove of her being romantically involved with a Muslim man.

Kangana's sister alleged that Sunaina's father Rakesh Roshan hit her and brother Hrithik is allegedly trying to 'put her behind bars,' Rangoli claims. She also revealed that Kangana has blocked Sunaina's number.



“I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her,” Rangoli added.



A few days earlier, Sunaina Roshan posted a cryptic post of Twitter saying: "And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired", followed by another tweet, "I support Kangana all through."





