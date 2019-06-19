close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas leave fans spellbound with latest Instagram post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 19, 2019

Bollywood megastar Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood hunk Nick Jonas are making fans swoon once again with their sun-kissed endearing selfie reminding fans why the duo is undeniably one of the most adored couples around.

The picture was shared by the 36-year-old Dostana actor on her Instagram along with Nick, as she dedicated the post to her beau as a move of ‘appreciation.’

“That kinda day. #husbandappreciation,” read the caption.

That kinda day.. ️#husbandappreciation

The selfie of the two love birds comes after a brief period of being away from each other as the starlet was busy wrapping up her shoot in Mumbai of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink and had flown to New York only recently.

On the other hand, Nick is busy celebrating the Jonas Brothers’ new album ‘Happiness Begins’ debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 Chart. 

