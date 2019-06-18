Justin Bieber rethinking his marriage with Hailey Baldwin: report

Love birds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may have won fans over with their endearing tale of romance after their nuptials but it looks like the duo’s marriage is on the rocks.

As per the latest hearsay, the 25-year-old Sorry hit maker reportedly made a startling revelation to one of his friends about his marriage.

According to a report citing an insider, the singer was struggling with depression and was left wondering if he did the right thing marrying the super model.

The report citing the source revealed: “Justin’s mind was really messed up. His mind was just not into it.”

“He was really depressed and questioning his marriage,” the source added.

“Hailey appears in significantly better shape than Justin these days. She’s still having her own fun,” it was revealed further.