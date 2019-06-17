WATCH: Salman Khan has his nephew Yohan's back, quite literally

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is giving an all new meaning to the phrase ‘having your back’ as he puts the expression to its most literal form for his nephew Yohan.



The 53-year-old Bharat actor turned to his social media to wish his nephew Yohan, son of his younger brother Sohail Khan, a happy birthday in the most unique and entertaining way one could imagine.

Perhaps giving his fans and followers an idea to take cue from, Salman posted a video in slow motion where Yohan lies on a beanbag and his father jumps on top of it from behind, sending the boy bouncing up in the air till his superstar uncle catches him.

Along with the video, Salman wrote: “Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got ur front .... but don’t fly too high.”







