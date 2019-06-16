Viral Pakistani cricket fan heads to Pakistan-India match after Australia clash

The viral Pakistani cricket fan who took over social media feeds all around subsequent to Pakistan’s clash with Australia is now inviting fans to join him for the most crucial match of the World Cup –Pakistan vs India.

The Twitter account of the famous Pakistan fan named Muhammad Akhtar who’s fuming expression after Asif Ali’s catch drop caught the attention of social media users is hoping to bring about a new wave of memes on social media as he invites everyone to join him in Manchester for the high-octane game.

Akhtar inviting people to meet him gives a glimpse from the packed bleachers as well as India and Pakistan lock horns.



Hello everyone! I am coming to Manchester. See you all. I have a big surprise for you all so see you there,” he states.