Pakistan vs India: Shaniera Akram delighted as fans from both sides cheer together

Shaniera Akram, wife of former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is rejoicing the crucial clash between longtime foes Pakistan and India in one of the most awaited matches of the ICC World Cup.

While Pakistan’s fielding is thus far disappointing, Shaniera is looking at the brighter side of the entire picture by focusing on the supporters on the bleachers from both the teams sitting together, chanting laughing and enjoying the game together.

“Actually makes me so happy seeing Pakistan and India fans all sitting together cheering for their countries. That’s the beauty of the game. #PAKvIND #CWC2019 #LandmarkGame,” read her tweet.

In the incredibly hyped up game between the rivals, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and put India to bat first, a decision widely criticized as we witness the team’s fielding in an abysmal shape as of now.