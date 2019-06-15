Mawra Hocane visits Rishi Kapoor in New York

NEW YORK: Renowned Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane made her Bollywood dream come true when she debuted in the 2016 film 'Sanam Teri Kasam'.



However, her dream was cut off due to the worsening ties between India and Pakistan. Despite that, Mawra has continued to enjoy distinct camaraderie with her Bollywood counterparts and stars from the other side of the border.

The 'Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2' starlet recently paid a visit to veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who had lately been seeking treatment for cancer.

A photo of Mawra Hocane and her friend posing with Rishi Kapoor surfaced on the internet on Friday evening, within minutes of which, Rishi Kapoor, responding to a fan's tweet said that Mawra Hocane indeed paid him a visit in New York.

Rishi Kapoor wrote: "She is the famous actor from Pakistan, Mawra Hocane (left) and her friend Khatija. Sweet of them to visit us."

Check out Mawra's picture with Rishi Kapoor here:

Meanwhile, Mawra Hocane remains an avid, diehard fan of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor, something that she has reiterated time and again.

After making her Bollywood debut with 'Sanam Teri Kasam' in 2016, Mawra told IANS in an interview that: "On the top of my wishlist is Ranbir Kapoor. I hope I can get a chance to work with him soon."

Earlier, Mawra had also dropped in at Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai in 2015 to personally wish her.