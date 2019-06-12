Spot baby Alia Bhatt in this throwback photo with Hrithik Roshan!

Bollywood’s glam girl Alia Bhatt has captivated hearts after a photo of her from her childhood days came afloat, making fans swoon over the actor even more.

In the viral throwback shot of the 26-year-old Highway star, she can be seen striking a pose amongst a group of young fans with Hrithik Roshan.

The little starlet is captivating hearts dressed in a white frock and a matching headband with a confused expression on her face, while Hrithik can be seen donning a casual gray shirt with blue jeans.

Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra alongside her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor which will be ready to hit theaters in the summer of 2020.



On the other hand, Hrithik will starring in Super 30 next in which he essays the role of mathematician-tutor Anand Kumar. The film is slated for release on July 12, 2019.