Iron Man’s lakeside cottage in Avengers: Endgame is up for rent on Airbnb

Tony Stark’s humble abode in Avengers: Endgame where he retires off with his picture perfect family consisting of Pepper Pots and daughter Morgan oozed warm and fuzzy vibes to all Marvel fans.



The cozy cottage in the woods gave Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. the impeccable calm and stable life that he never really got with the love of his life despite being surrounded by luxury.

While due to the unfortunate turn of events in Avengers: Endgame, Stark could not get a chance to spend his life in the lakeside residence, it turns out that Marvel fans do have an opportunity to reside in the Stark home as the property has been listed on Airbnb and is up for rent.

As revealed by a Reddit user, the house with the scenic view is located in the middle of Boukaert Farm in Georgia and costs $334 per night.

The house featured in the final Marvel film comprises of three bedrooms, four beds and three bathrooms.



