Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Eid Mubarak’ to her fans

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie and daughter of Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan has extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to her fans across the world celebrating the religious festival.



Sara Ali Khan celebrated Eid with her mother Amrita Singh. She took to Instafam with a delightful photo with her mom and wished her fans and followers on the occasion with the caption: "Eid Mubarak.”





Sara and her mom both look super cute in the picture and seem to be having a lot of fun.

In a just a few minutes, the pictures garnered a lot of likes and has gone went viral on the internet.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath' and her performance was hailed by the criticis and the audiences.

Simmba actress will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film opposite Kartik Aaryan.