Priyanka Chopra wants to take over Narendra Modi's position as PM

After reigning over hearts of people from Bollywood, Hollywood and all across the globe, Priyanka Chopra has now expressed her inkling of taking charge of a country as well.

During an interview with Sunday Times, the 36-year-old revealed that while she has made her mark in acting she would also be interested in entering politics and taking charge of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position while Nick can run for president.

"I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for president. I don’t like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never,” she stated.

Moreover, regarding her recent visit to Ethiopia as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka stated: "Ethiopia is at the moment going through a silent emergency and I am going to these refugee camps to meet these kids, listen to their stories and be a voice for them, use my voice to amplify theirs to get the world to care."