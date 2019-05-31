Katrina Kaif opens up about not having father around in her childhood

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who was raised by her mother Suzanne Turquotte after she separated from her husband, has opened up about not having her father around in her childhood.



In an interview with Indian media, Katrina said when she had children she wanted them to have the experience of being with both parents.

Katrina said "Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable.”

She went on to say "Each time I've gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally."

Katrina and her siblings were raised by mother after she separated from her husband. Kat rarely speaks about her personal life.

Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong on 16 July 1983. According to the actress, her father (Mohammed Kaif) is a British businessman of Kashmiri descent and her mother is an English lawyer and charity worker.

She has seven siblings: three elder sisters (Stephanie, Christine, and Natasha), three younger sisters (Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel) and an elder brother, Michael.

Katrina Kaif's parents divorced when she was a child, and her father moved to the United States. She said her father had no influence on Kaif or her siblings while they were growing up, and they were raised by their mother.

On her father's absence in her life, Kaif stated: "When I see friends who have wonderful fathers who are like pillars of support for their families, I say, if only I had that. But instead of complaining, I should be grateful for all the other things I have".

In a 2009 interview with The Indian Express, she said she was not in touch with her father.

On work front, Katrina will be seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan. The film will be released on this Eid.