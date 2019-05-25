Swara Bhasker trolled for congratulating Modi after campaigning against BJP

One of Bollywood’s outspoken and politically aware stars, Swara Bhasker had been actively vocal campaigning against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP prior to the election results.

However, after the leading right-winged party came out triumphant in a historic win in the Lok Sabha polls result, the Veere Di Wedding starlet much like other celebrities congratulated Modi for the win while expressing her hope from his second tenure, which soon led to ample trolling online.

"Congrats 2 PM @narendramodi on a spectacular victory. As citizens of democracy v respect the outcome & wishes of the electorate. Hope he lives up 2 his promise of working for an inclusive India. He is the PM of India, all of India, including the India that didn’t vote for him,” she had tweeted.

Soon after, social media users started attacking Swara with memes and hostile comments for her statement coming after the perpetual criticism she had against the party previously.



