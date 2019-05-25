Rape accusations against trans activist Kami Sid shock the internet

Trans model and activist Kami Sid has been accused of rape and sexual harassment, in addition to threatening people to remain quiet about it.

The accusations emerged on social media when an internet user Minahil Baloch shared a post asking support from the people to not support a rapist even ‘ if they make it to Cannes 2019’.

Baloch stated in her post: “Rapists don’t belong to any cis-gender. Rape knows no gender”.

She further added: “My post has nothing to with her and her making it up to Cannes. It’s not the first time she is threatening anyone, I’m making this public and if anything happens to me I want everyone to know it’s Kami Sid.”

Minahil also shared some screen shots of her conversation with Kami threatening to defame her through social media posts.

Later, in support of Minahil few other people also came forth accusing Kami Sid of rape and sexual harassment.

An activist named Shumaila Hussain Shahani backed Minahil Baloch’s story of accusing Kami saying:

“This is to inform everyone that Kami has been threatening people whoever speak of the fact that she had been accused of rape by a transwoman. The transwoman who accused Kami/her boyfriend Sid of rape was 18/19 when she died few months ago (FIR nominates victim's bf for murder).”

Shumaila further stated: “Since this information came out of the trans community and reached feminist circles Kami has been threatening everyone into silence. The purpose of this post is just to inform Kami Sid that things that are public knowledge will be talked about and defamation does not apply here.”

On the other hand, Kami Sid is celebrating her success of her short film ‘Rani’ that has made it to the Cannes Film Festival 2019.