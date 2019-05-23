close
Thu May 23, 2019
World

Web Desk
May 23, 2019

Salman Khan congratulates Indian PM Modi over ‘decisive victory’

Thu, May 23, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘decisive victory’ in Indian elections.

Salman Khan took to Twitter saying “Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your decisive victory.”

Khan assured Modi saying “We stand by you in building a stronger India.”


