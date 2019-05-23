Salman Khan congratulates Indian PM Modi over ‘decisive victory’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘decisive victory’ in Indian elections.
Salman Khan took to Twitter saying “Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your decisive victory.”
Khan assured Modi saying “We stand by you in building a stronger India.”
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘decisive victory’ in Indian elections.
Salman Khan took to Twitter saying “Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your decisive victory.”
Khan assured Modi saying “We stand by you in building a stronger India.”