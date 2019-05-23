Lok Sabha: Gautam Gambhir, Sunny Deol leading for BJP as other contesting celebs trail behind

As unofficial results from the Lokh Sabha polls in India are pouring in with leading political party Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) inches away from winning and bringing back Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second term, numerous insiders from India’s showbiz industry are also waiting to find out their fate.

Gautam Gambhir

India’s former left-handed opening batsmen and star player Gautam Gambhir is also close to winning a seat from East Delhi on a BJP ticket as Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely is lagging behind.

Sunny Deol

Renowned star of the Indian cinema, Sunny Deol who is in the race from BJP’s side is taking the lead in Gurdaspur against Indian National Congress’ Sunil Kumar Jakhar.

Smirti Irani

A prominent face of Indian television Smirti Irani with a ticket from BJP is close to routing Indian National Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency, as she is five percent ahead of Gandhi as the results are pouring in.

Hema Malini

Acclaimed actor, writer and director, Malini contended the Lokh Sabha polls on a ticket from BJP from the Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh for her second term but she too, is behind as the Uttar Pradesh alliance's nominee Rashtriya Lok Dal's Kunwar Narendra Singh has taken the lead.

Urmila Matondkar

Indian film actor and television personality had been part of the electoral race on a ticket from BJP’s main opposition party Congress from Mumbai North and as per reports citing unofficial results, the actor is losing the race to BJP’s Gopal Shetty.

Raj Babar

The 66-year-old Indian actor is presently encountering an underwhelming response contesting with a Congress ticket from Fatehpur Sikri as BJP’s Rajkumar Chahar is in the lead.

Shatrughan Sinha

The veteran actor and politician also contending on a Congress ticket from Patna Sahib is struggling to catch up to BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad.





*This is a developing story as the announcement of unofficial results for the Lokh Sabha polls is underway.