Arbaaz Khan celebrates girlfriend Georgia’s birthday, hosts family dinner

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother and filmmaker-actor Arbaaz Khan celebrated his rumoured girlfriend Georgia Andriani’s birthday with family at a restaurant in Mumbai.



Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend were snapped by the paparazzi during Andriani’s birthday party.

India media reported that Arbaaz Khan hosted a family dinner on Monday evening. Giorgia Andriani, brother Sohail Khan along with his wife, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush and son Ahil attended the party.

Arbaaz’s parents Salim Khan, Salma Khana and Helen were also spotted at the dinner party. However, Salman Khan missed the family party.

Arbaaz’s son Arhaan was also seen at the dinner party.

Khan married model and actress Malaika Arora in 1998. They have a son, Arhaan, born in 2002.

The couple announced their separation in March 2016 and officially got divorced on in May 2017.

Arbaaz Khan is dating Georgia Andriani since 2018.

