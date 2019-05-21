Elle Fanning passes out at Cannes Film Festival, sister Dakota Fanning rushes to help

Hollywood’s glam girl Elle Fanning had dropped jaws as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival but soon drew in ample concerned gazes as she passed out moments after posing in front of the glimmering cameras.

Dressed in a beige tulle dress adorned with red, pink and blue flowers the 21-year-old had a fainting spell at the Chopard Trophee dinner at the Festival.

Reports revealed that the Super 8 star collapsed and fell off her chair as she was seated next to her superstar sister Dakota Fanning who then got up and rushed to help her sister out.

The two siblings were then escorted out by the security.

It was later that Elle turned to Instagram and revealed that the fainting spell had been courtesy to that ‘time of the month.’

"Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950's Prada prom dress but it's all good," she captioned her selfie showing a thumbs up sign, and added the hashtags: “#dresstootight” and “#timeofthemonth.”

