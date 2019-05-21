Twinkle Khanna pokes fun at Narendra Modi after his Kedarnath meditation pose

B-Town’s beauty queen Twinkle Khanna isn’t one to shy away from voicing out her opinions on social media about anything or anyone, even it is about her country’s much adored ruler as well.

Recently Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had headed to Kedarnath after which numerous of his pictures meditating had gone viral, resulting in a new wave of memes pouring in on the internet.

Twinkle Khanna wasted no time in jumping in on the bandwagon as she too recreated of Modi’s viral images, poking fun at him without naming names.

Sharing the picture on her Twitter, the writer captioned it: “Folks please sign up-After seeing so many spiritual images in the last few days-I am now starting a series of workshops ‘Meditation Photography-Poses and Angles’ I have a feeling after wedding photography this is going to be the next big thing :) #AJokeADayMayKeepJillSane."

Earlier Modi had also taken a dig at Khanna while talking to her husband Akshay Kumar, saying their marriage must be peaceful as all her anger always comes out on him.

"All her anger must be coming out on me and that's why you must be feeling peaceful and calm,” Modi had stated.