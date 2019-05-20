Vivek responds to Sonam Kapoor: 'Don't overact in films, don't overreact on Twitter'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has responded to Sonam Kapoor's 'disgusting, classless' remark she had made in reactions to a controversial tweet that he (Oberoi) posted on Monday, which apparently made fun of dashing stars Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

Among several notable showbiz personalities, Sonam Kapoor also had lashed out at Oberoi for his controversial tweet that's meeting widespread condemnation. She called it 'disgusting and classless'.





While Vivek has reacted by advising Sonam to not 'overact' and 'overreact', saying: "I advise you to not overact in your films, and don’t overreact on social media. I’ve been working in women empowerment for 10 years now. I don’t think this is hurting anyone’s sentiments."



The actor's tweet about Aishwarya Rai also came under the scanner of National Commission for Women, terming it "very disgraceful and in extreme bad taste of #VivekOberoi to put up such a disrespectful post." The actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar tweeted: "At least show the decency to pull off the post if not apologise to the lady and her little girl." . The NCW reportedly sent a notice to the actor asking him to give an explanation for sharing the "insulting" and "misogynist" tweet.

Vivek, who reportedly dated Aishwarya in the early 2000s, shared the 'creative' meme with due credit, he wrote that there's "no politics here, just life". The attached picture collage contains three images; the first shows Aishwarya with ex-boyfriend Salman Khan, the second shows her with Vivek, and the third shows her with Abhishek and their daughter, Aaradhya. The captions for each of the three images read, ‘opinion poll’, ‘exit poll’ and ‘result’, respectively.

In response to widespread criticism over his tweet, Vivek said, "People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don’t think I have done anything wrong. What’s wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it."