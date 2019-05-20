Aamir Khan shares adorable photos on his mother’s 75th birthday

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Monday shared adorable photos with his mother Zeenat Hussain and her near and dear ones on her 75th birth anniversary.



Sharing pictures on Twitter, Aamir Khan writes “Happy 75th Amma! Lots of love.”

The actor shared another photo in which he, his son Azad, wife Kiran Rao and mother could be seen. He captions it ‘Azad, me, K, Amma and Appa.”



It seems that Aamir Khan throws a grand party and invites all the near and dear ones of his mother on her 75th birthday.

Aamir shared another photo with smile saying “All of Amma's near and dear ones .... almost all.”

On Mother’s Day on May 12, Aamir also took to Twitter and shared a throwback photos of his mother and him. He writes “Ammi and me. Best Mom in the world!”