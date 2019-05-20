‘Game of Thrones’ finale fails to impress audience with lowest IMDb rating

Hit HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’ has finally come to an end, but it seems this time it failed to please its audience pathetically with the lowest IMDb rating of its season finale.

The final season of the groundbreaking series has garnered lowest ratings out of all the seasons for the first time ever.

The last episode of the series ‘The Iron Throne’ ended with a 5.9 rating, the lowest of all times for all episodes since it aired from its first season.

As the final episode of the series premiered globally on Sunday it received lots of criticism from the viewers of not meeting their expectations.

Game of Thrones' series had the magic to put everyone under spell and was on the top since its first season in the list of IMDb ratings to 9.5.

Earlier, infuriated fans of GOT had also signed a petition demanding the remake of season 8 with a sensible script penned by competent writers.