ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan cricket squad, statistics, and fixtures

Afghanistan made their ICC Cricket World Cup debut in 2015.

They won only one match in the World Cup — against Scotland in 2015.

In the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan begin their campaign on June 1 at Bristol against Australia.

Afghanistan World Cup record:

Played – 6, Won – 1, Lost – 5, Tied/No Result – 0, Win percentage - 16.66%

Captain: Gulbadin Naib, Coach: Phil Simmons

The squad: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The fixtures:

(All timings in PST)

June 1 (Saturday): Afghanistan vs Australia - Bristol – 5.00 pm (PST)

June 4 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka - Cardiff – 2.30 pm

June 8 (Saturday): Afghanistan vs New Zealand - Taunton – 5.00 pm

June 15 (Saturday): South Africa vs Afghanistan - Cardiff – 5.30 pm

June 18 (Tuesday): England vs Afghanistan - Manchester – 5.30 pm

June 22 (Saturday): India vs Afghanistan - Southampton – 2.30 pm

June 24 (Monday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Southampton – 2.30 pm

June 29 (Saturday): Pakistan vs Afghanistan - Leeds – 2.30 pm

July 4 (Thursday): Afghanistan vs West Indies - Leeds – 2.30 pm