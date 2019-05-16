ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Sri Lanka cricket squad, statistics, and fixtures

Sri Lanka are taking part in the ICC World Cup since its inauguration in 1975. They won the title in 1996, defeating Australia at Lahore, Pakistan. They were the runners-up in 2007 and 2011.



Sri Lanka reached the semifinals in 2003 and made it to the quarterfinals in 2015.

In the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Sri Lanka begin their campaign against New Zealand on June 1, 2019 at Cardiff Wales Stadium.

Sri Lanka World Cup record:

Played – 73, Won – 35, Lost – 35, Tied/No Result – 3, Win percentage - 50.00%

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne, Coach: Chandika Hathurusinghe

The squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhanajaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana.

The fixtures:

(All timings in PST)

June 1 (Saturday): New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium - 2:30 p.m.

June 4 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka - Cardiff - 2:30 p.m.

June 7 (Friday): Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Bristol - 2:30 p.m.

June 11 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - Bristol - 2:30 p.m.

June 15 (Saturday): Sri Lanka vs Australia - The Oval - 2:30 p.m.

June 21 (Friday): England vs Sri Lanka - Headingley - 2:30 p.m.

June 28 (Friday): Sri Lanka vs South Africa - Durham - 2:30 p.m.

July 1 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs West Indies - Durham - 2:30 p.m.

July 6 (Saturday): Sri Lanka vs India - Leeds - 2:30 p.m.