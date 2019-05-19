ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa cricket squad, statistics, and fixtures

After coming out of the Apartheid ban, South Africa made their World Cup debut in 1992 and reached the semifinals in their first mega event.

Later, they became the semifinalists also in 1999, 2007 and 2015. In all, they reached the semi-finals stage on four occasions but never qualified for the final.

In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, South Africa begin their campaign at The Oval on May 30, against England.

South World Cup record:

Played – 55, Won – 35, Lost – 18, Tied/No Result – 2, Win percentage - 65.45%

Captain: Faf du Plessis, Coach: Ottis Gibson

The squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, David Miller, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

The fixtures:

(All timings in PST)

May 30 (Thursday): England vs South Africa — The Oval - 2:30 pm

June 2 (Sunday): South Africa vs Bangladesh - The Oval - 2:30 pm

June 5 (Wednesday): South Africa vs India - Southampton - 2:30 pm

June 10 (Monday): South Africa vs West Indies - Southampton - 2:30 pm

June 15 (Saturday): South Africa vs Afghanistan - Cardiff – 5:30 pm

June 19 (Wednesday): New Zealand vs South Africa - Birmingham - 2:30 pm

June 23 (Sunday): Pakistan vs South Africa - Lords - 2:30 pm

June 28 (Friday): Sri Lanka vs South Africa - Durham - 2:30 pm

July 6 (Saturday): Australia vs South Africa - Manchester – 5:30 pm